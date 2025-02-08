Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed when the “verdict” of their Financial Fair Play hearing will be released.

Man City are facing more than 100 FFP charges after they were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

This case has been ongoing since the start of 2023 and has been ongoing for far too long, but we are finally nearing a conclusion.

The closing arguments of the 12-week case were heard in December 2024 and it is only a matter of time before a verdict – which would be subject to an appeal – is reached.

If found guilty, Guardiola‘s side are facing a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City raised eyebrows as the biggest spender in January, but Guardiola – who let slip when the FFP case “verdict” should emerge – insisted they only invested heavily because they “sold a lot” in recent seasons.

“I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are [not] just being in a wealthy position,” Guardiola said.

READ: Man City bring more legal action against Premier League as APT rules STILL ‘unlawful’



“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.

“Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City FFP: Cityzens ‘confident’ of avoiding two ‘consequences’ amid £200m spend

👉 Man City FFP: Ally McCoist rules out one ‘very harsh’ punishment for Guardiola’s side ‘if found guilty’

👉 Ranking the PL Big Eight by chance of signing Harry Kane in 2026



Last month, ex-Man City advisor Stefan Borson explained why a transfer ban is “not likely” following their huge January investment.

“I don’t personally think a transfer ban is likely. It will, of course, depend on the size and nature of the allegations for the less serious stuff,” Borson explained.

“For the most serious stuff, you can forget a transfer ban as being a suitable remedy if they are found to have committed those breaches. That would be very serious and they won’t get away with a transfer ban for that.

“I think there was a transfer-related one in regard to some young players. We don’t know if that is a meaningful part of the investigation, but I suspect not. It doesn’t feel like the type of thing that is.

“I suspect that a transfer ban just wouldn’t cut it either way. If they had been expecting a transfer ban, you would have thought that they would have dealt differently with the summer.

“If you were expecting a transfer ban, why would you only start taking action now? But the bottom line is, I don’t think a transfer ban is the reason they are investing.”