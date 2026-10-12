Man City FFP: Peter Schmeichel reveals four ‘heavy’ punishments City should receive – ‘keep them in PL’

Peter Schmeichel has revealed four ideal punishments for Manchester City after the guilty FFP verdict, though they should stay in the Premier League.

Man City face several potential sanctions after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Despite this, Enzo Maresca‘s side continue to insist on their innocence and have submitted an appeal, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to fail.

If this guilty verdict stands, Man City face a list of severe potential sanctions, including a heavy points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Peter Schmeichel reveals four ideal punishments for Manchester City

There is currently a clamour for Man City to drop to the Championship or below, but Schmeichel thinks they should be “kept in the Premier League.

Instead, Schmeichel has argued that they need to “start in -25 points for the next five years” as one of four punishments.

“I think, of course, you keep them in the Premier League,” Schmeichel said.

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“But for every year they’re in the Premier League, the next five years, they start on -25 points.

“It’s also staying as a reminder to everybody else that when you cheat in the Premier League, and if you cheat all the other clubs, it’s heavy.

“I think this is important: a transfer ban for five years and a big fine.

“And then I think the ownership should be forced to sell the club. I don’t think they’re fit to run this football club and they’re not fit to run a football club in England.

“Also, I think bans for everyone who has been in on this. They cannot operate in football.”

He added: “Take the titles away or let them keep the titles.

“I don’t think it matters one way or the other.”

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Man Utd legend Jaap Stam has largely agreed with Schmeichel, but he has explained why he thinks Man City need to be stripped of their Premier League titles.

“I think they need to strip them of the titles because they’ve been cheating in getting them,” Stam added.

“But I totally agree with Peter in that they need to get punished somehow.

“I think it’s very important that the Premier League sets an example for everybody else that this is never going to happen again.”

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