Premier League titles could be “revisited” once Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case concludes, though a verdict is still a long way away.

Can anyone remember a time before Man City‘s FFP case was a thing?

It is now nearly three years since Man City were charged by the Premier League over 115 alleged charges of FFP regulations.

The Premier League referred Pep Guardiola’s side to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018, with the club facing a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban and/or expulsion if found guilty.

The club and league have also been embroiled in a separate legal dispute over Associated Party Transaction rules, which was ultimately ruled in Man City’s favour.

Regarding the FFP case, the hearing concluded towards the end of 2024 and it was initially suggested that an initial verdict could be released during the first quarter of 2025.

READ: Big Midweek: PSG v Newcastle, Man City, Liam Rosenior, Cristian Romero



However, we are now in 2026 and are still yet to hear anything, with The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney revealing this monht that sources have told him that the process “could yet go on for at least another year”.

Delaney added: “No one has pretty much any idea when the three judges on the independent panel will even come to an outcome…But if it is an outcome unfavourable to City, there’s almost certain to be an appeal.

“I mean, this is all the more remarkable, of course, because the hearing, so I suppose you’d call it the third stage of this, at this point, nine-year investigation, this hearing concluded in December 2024.

“And it was expected to be announced in around February 2025. We’re now over a year on. No one is any the wiser. I understand there is some frustration at the top of the Premier League about this, but there’s not much they can do about it.”

READ MORE: Ten January transfers to deny Arsenal the quadruple features Vitinha to Real Madrid



Now, former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has responded to this update in an interview with Football Insider, claiming past titles “will have to be revisited at some stage”.

“It is unacceptable, you know, and it’s not just Man City having the cloud over them, it’s the whole Premier League, the racking up of legal bills that keep on going up and up and up,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“We’re in the tens of millions of money being spent and to have the world’s most respected league in some sense, having this sort of issue hanging around it is just really not good. I mean, they’re talking about the judges not having made a decision yet.

“It’s dragged on as we know for so long. I don’t understand, apart from them having other obligations, why it would take so long.

“It just seems strange and there’s guaranteed to be some sort of appeal process as well. So this is going to drag on and all this time it’s been dragging on.

“Man City have either been winning titles, football history has been written, will that have to be revisited at some stage? I mean it’s so wrong in terms of the credibility of the competition.”

READ NEXT: Who will replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager?

