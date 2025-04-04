Man City FFP: Points deduction ‘another matter’ with Citizens ‘confident’ of avoiding two punishments

Man City are set to find out the verdict in their FFP case soon.

Man City are ‘confident’ of avoiding two types of punishment if they are found guilty of the most serious of their alleged financial fair play breaches, according to reports.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

In an article discussing Txiki Begiristain’s imminent departure from Man City, Spanish outlet Relevo insisted that the Citizens are now ‘confident’ that they can avoid two of four potential punishments.

Relevo claims: ‘The club’s management is confident that there won’t be a transfer ban, much less a loss of titles. A hefty financial fine or even a points penalty in the next Premier League is another matter.’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes recently gave his verdict on how he would like to see Man City punished if they were found guily.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “It’s hard to say what would be a fair punishment for Manchester City if they were found guilty – just as long as it’s fair.

“Nottingham Forest and Everton have had punishments as well, so as long as it’s along those fair lines. I’m not saying it has to be the same as Everton and Forest, but I think it will be points.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys also gave his opinion and seems to be convinced that Man City will be found not guilty of the more serious charges.

Keys wrote on his blog: “I’m hearing we’re not far off from learning the outcome to the 130 charges City have faced. The smart money has got to be on a fudge. Why do I say that? Well – a number of reasons really.

“A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement. If City were going to get nailed I’m sure they’d be allowed to say what they like but I reckon their anger is going to have to be tempered.

“Just as the British govt got deeply involved in the decision to allow the Saudi’s to take over at Newcastle, it’s a certainty they’ll have had something to do with the outcome in this case. Boris Johnson didn’t want to p*ss MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] off – and Starmer can’t afford to fall out with the Emeratis. I might be wrong, but I don’t think so.”

