Man City FFP: Arsenal, Liverpool hope points deduction can ‘derail’ season; Citizens warned of appeal ‘risk’

Arsenal, Liverpool and other title challengers will be hoping a points deduction can “derail” Man City this season, according to former Citizens defender Richard Dunne.

Pep Guardiola recently revealed that he is happy the hearing into Man City‘s 115 charges for allegedly breaking FFP rules starts soon and hopes there will be a swift conclusion for everyone’s sake.

The champions are continuing their quest for an unprecedented fifth straight crown under a cloud, having won two titles since Premier League charges they vehemently deny were laid in February 2023.

An independent commission is set to rule on the charges at some stage this season, with recent reports saying the hearing could begin as early as mid-September.

When asked by Goal whether ‘points penalties may already be the greatest ally’ of Man City’s rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and others, Dunne said: “I think most teams, as they do every every season, will find it difficult to keep up with Man City.

“The quality that they have got in their squad – when you think that the likes of Rodri and Foden haven’t really played much this season, they haven’t got going, so there is still loads to come and more.

“Every year we know that Man City are going to be the pacesetters and the team that you have to beat to try and win the league. I’m sure everyone is hoping for something that comes up to derail them.

“At the moment, in terms of what they are doing on the pitch, they look like a really strong force. I’m sure people doubted whether they had the motivation to go for five-in-a-row, but they certainly seem like they do.”

While former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson has warned of potential risks if the Citizens decide to appeal any potential punishments if they are found guilty by the independent commission.

Borson told Football Insider: “The fact the Leicester case has been decided in the way it has really has very little bearing on City.

“I think the biggest thing that City will probably be thinking about and cautious about is just the difference really in quality between the individuals that are selected for an independent commission versus those on the appeal board.

“The appeal board had two former Court of Appeal judges and another barrister hearing the case, whereas the original independent commission was not as senior, and the panel wasn’t as high quality.

“You would not expect the lower level tribunal to be at the same level as the appeal. But it does give City potential risk because a lot of the decisions that are made by that initial independent commission are unlikely to be able to be challenged in an appeal.

“If it went against City, a lot of the things that are found to be fact by that initial independent commission City will be stuck with. The same goes the other way around for the Premier League.

“The appeal is more likely to be focused on points of law, misunderstandings, gaps in the judgement or pure mistakes.

“I wouldn’t read too much into the Leicester case in terms of City. I think the cases are sufficiently different to distinguish between them.”