A football finance expert believes Manchester City are giving off a “positive signal” to potential transfer targets regarding their FFP situation.

Man City are facing over 100 charges over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules. They were referred to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence but if they are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League.

The City vs Premier League FFP case concluded before the end of 2024, but a verdict is yet to be reached. It’s been reported that an announcement could be made within the next three months.

In the meantime, Man City are active in the transfer market as they are reportedly ‘closing’ in on three signings worth around £150m combined.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, RC Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis are expected to be the first players to join Man City as Guardiola kickstarts a major rebuild at the Etihad.

Interestingly, a report over the weekend from The Mirror revealed Man City are ‘not underpinning their stunning £150million assault on the transfer market by offering relegation escape clauses’ in a ‘telling decision’.

‘Mirror Sport understands no such provisions have been put in place as the Blues have kick-started a rebuild of Pep Guardiola’s fading squad by agreeing a £33.6million deal for Lens’ Uzbekistan international defender Abdukodir Khusanov. ‘The Blues also want a midfielder to cover for the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for the season with a cruciate injury. ‘Atalanta enforcer Ederson has emerged as a target after doubts that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi still remains unconvinced about moving to the Premier League after rejecting Liverpool in the summer. ‘Former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is being spoken about as a possible loan signing, although Juventus would prefer a permanent deal to be struck for the Brazilian.’

Former City advisor Stefan Borson claims their recent business is a “signal that the message they are giving to potential signings is positive”.

“January is a difficult market, but City have got huge PSR capacity, so that’s not an issue,” Borson said in an interview with Football Insider.

“They have clearly got some issues on the field, so you can understand that they would want to remedy that.

“I think it demonstrates a level of confidence about the 115 charges and the potential impact of those. I don’t think it’s definitive, but it’s a signal that they are confident.

“It’s a signal that the message they are giving to potential signings is positive because I don’t think it’s possible that any player coming in at this stage would not be asking about the situation.

“You would think that they are giving reassurance to agents and to players.

“But ultimately, they are signing players because they are short on the field.”