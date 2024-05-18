Man City FFP: Ex-PL CEO drops ‘bought the league’ verdict as ‘big news on hearing date’ is revealed

Pep Guardiola is on course for a fourth consecutive Premier League title win.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola should “get full credit” for their titles despite the 115 Premier League charges hanging over them, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even relegation from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case.

Man City went on to win the Treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenues last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Big Weekend: Man City and Arsenal go for the title, Klopp farewell, Leverkusen eyeing history

👉 Man City: Guardiola ‘communicates’ exit desire as Citizens line up three possible replacements

But former Everton CEO Wyness insists it would be unfair to say Guardiola has “bought his Premier League titles” and that the Spaniard deserves “full credit”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “There is famously in football a correlation between points and pounds. That’s irrefutable. But with that being said, Pep Guardiola has proven to be a superb manager. There’s a lot to be said for him, his style of football and his man management.

“Even though you’ve got multi-million-pound players, other clubs haven’t managed to make that work for them – and Guardiola has. You’ve got to give him a huge amount of credit for what he’s done.

“I’m not going to say he’s bought his Premier League titles. There is the concern about where they got the money from in the first place, and that’s what these 115 charges relate to.

“However, Pep gets full credit – they’ve been a joy to watch. I’m a full admirer of the way they play their football, let’s just hope they’ve done it within the rules.”

And Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke also revealed that Man City’s hearing over their 115 charges ‘will likely be held in October after months of delays’.

The report added: