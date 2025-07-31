The Premier League CEO Richard Masters insisted “the rules are clear” when asked for an update on Manchester City’s FFP case.

It is coming up to two years since City were charged by the Premier League for 130 breaches of financial fair play rules but we are still no closer to a verdict.

Reports that a verdict would be announced before the conclusion of last season proved to be incorrect with the latest suggestion being an announcement could be made in October.

In the meantime, CEO Masters is in the US to promote the Premier League Summer Series but refused to be drawn on the case.

“You can ask but unfortunately our rules are very clear; it’s a confidential process,” he told NBC Sports when probed on the investigation.

“So I really can’t give any information out on timing or anything like that, there’s nothing more I can add. Sorry about that.”

The period in question is from 2009 through to 2018 and includes 54 instancs of failing to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information, 14 instances of failing to provide accurate financial reports for player and manager compensation, five instances of failing to comply with UEFA’s regulations including Financial Fair Play Regulations, seven instances of breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability regulations and 35 instances of failing to co-operate with Premier League investigations.

A hearing took place in front of an independent commission over the course of 12 weeks between September and December.

Manager Pep Guardiola has always been defensive about the charges, suggesting City are innocent and have spent just as much as their rivals.

“I do not agree, but my words will not convince people that our attributes are [not] just being in a wealthy position,” he said in February.

“In the last five years, we are the last team in the top six for net-spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, [Manchester] United, Arsenal, Tottenham, even from Liverpool.

“The reason why is we have sold a lot in the last seasons but, even with that, I know [what people say about] this club, it is always ‘just about the money’.

“Respect the other ones but in one month I think there will be a verdict and a sentence and after we will see my opinion of what happened so far. Still, at the end, every club can do whatever they want.”

MORE ON MAN CITY’S FFP CHARGES ON F365

👉 Man City FFP: New ‘concern’ revealed with PL ‘complete disaster’ looming amid club ‘damage’ fear

👉 Man City FFP: Expert drops ‘complete disaster’ warning with PL ‘desperate’ – ‘nobody wants that’

👉 Man City FFP: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

Back in 2022, the 54-year-old said he would leave the club immediately had it transpired they had lied to him about their innocence.

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them,” Guardiola said. “When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.’

“When you put something here [sponsor] it’s overpaid, but other [clubs] the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it’s higher. We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that. As always I am a big fan to support this organisation, no doubt.”

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s 2025 pre-season friendly fixtures and results