The Premier League have been encouraged to “expel” Manchester City as their recent “bullying” of the league has been “absolutely reprehensible”.

In February 2023, it was revealed that Man City have been charged for allegedly breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

“It’s one thing potentially being found out cheating, it’s another bullying the headmaster when you’ve been found out.”

This case has been referred to an independent commission, but a resolution is not expected before the end of the 2024/25 season.

If found guilty, a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League are some of the potential punishments they could face.

Last month, head coach Pep Guardiola guided City to their fourth straight Premier League title, but some argue that their recent success should come with an asterisk while they have these charges hanging over them.

It has been suggested that Guardiola will ‘quit’ Man City if they are found guilty and it’s also being reported that club chiefs have ‘agreed’ on the Spaniard’s ‘ideal successor’.

A further spanner was recently thrown into the works as Man City launched a huge legal case against the Premier League as they campaign for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

In response, ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has slammed Man City for “bullying the headmaster” as they should “bugger off to a super league”.

“Look at what’s being done here and the reason it’s being done. I’m not resisting globalisation, I’m not resisting change, it’s looking at the principals of the country in which you’re operating,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“You’re in the English Premier League, not the other way around you joined this club, my default setting is, why don’t you bugger off to a super league where you really want to play?

“You don’t sue the league that you play in and the other clubs. They do what they want and that’s how they operate. It’s one thing potentially being found out cheating, it’s another bullying the headmaster when you’ve been found out.

“I think it’s an outrageous way to behave and this is what happens when you let foxes in the hen house. This is what happens when you let nation states and hedge funds have their way.

“I think it’s bullying and it shows them as the demagogues that they are and I think it’s nothing to do with football.

“Manchester City fans can jump up and down and tell us it’s all about bias but this is not the way that you operate.”

In response to City claiming they have become victims of discrimination’ and the ‘tyranny of the majority’, Jordan urged the Premier League to “expel” the champions.

“It almost drops your jaw when they come out with phrases like ‘the tyranny of the majority’ it’s a democracy, what would you rather have then ‘the tyranny of the minority’ where one person dictates the nature of the beast?” Jordan added.

“The way that you change things is you campaign and you vote and you utilise the democratic process. You don’t sue people. That shows that you don’t care about football, you care about yourself.

“This is not about sport, it never has been. This is about changing our society and this is why states aren’t allowed to buy national newspapers in this country because of the influence that they’d have and the direction of travel that they’d go in.

“It is wrong, it is morally wrong. I know you can’t do this but if I was in the Premier League I would look towards expelling them. I think their behaviour is absolutely reprehensible.

“I don’t think you can and I don’t think the Premier League rules legislate for that, but I look at it that way, I think their behaviour is abhorrent.”