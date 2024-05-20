Man City FFP: Premier League expulsion ‘a realistic outcome’ as City face one of ‘four outcomes’

Man City are likely to face one of ‘four outcomes’ if they are found guilty of their 115 financial fair play charges, according to a sports lawyer.

The Citizens lifted their fourth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with Pep Guardiola’s side deserving of another title after a relentless finish to the season.

Man City were charged in February 2023 with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but Man City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case.

Man City went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League Treble last season and are on course to win a Double this term if they can beat arch-rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final later this month.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

When will Man City’s hearing take place?

New York Times journalist Tariq Panja revealed yesterday when the hearing into Man City’s charges will take place and when fans could hear of an outcome.

Panja wrote on X: “Now the season is over, some rough dates for the diary.

“October 2024: Hearing into Premier League champion Manchester City’s unprecedented 115 charges for breaking rules.

“Late 24/early 25: “Ruling in Premier League champions Manchester City’s 115 charges for breaking rules.

“Manchester City refute all the 115 charges and allegations.”

There has been talk that Man City could face “expulsion” from the Premier League and one sports lawyer insists that it “wouldn’t be just hyperbole” if they were found of guilty of the alleged breaches.

An unnamed sports lawyer told The Athletic: “You would have to think that the penalty would be absolutely huge. Expulsion from the Premier League wouldn’t be just hyperbole. It would be a realistic outcome if they were found guilty of the charges.

“If, on the other hand, some of the charges like those involving Mancini aren’t as clear-cut as people think and we’re talking about multiple PSR breaches, you might be looking at a 30-point deduction.

“There are probably four outcomes; they’re acquitted, there’s a huge fine and small points deduction, there’s a huge points deduction or they’re kicked out of the league. But we just don’t know without seeing the in-depth evidence. And just because someone has been charged 115 times, it doesn’t mean they’re guilty.”

