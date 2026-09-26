Top journalist reveals if Man City will have Premier League titles stripped

Manchester City are unlikely to have their titles stripped by the Premier League despite being found guilty of the majority of financial charges brought against them, according to a trusted reporter.

The Premier League conducted a four-year investigation into City’s financial reporting, relating to their accounts from 2009 to 2018. Following the conclusion of that investigation in February 2023, City were charged with breaking the league’s financial regulations 115 times.

An independent commission conducted a 10-week hearing beginning in September 2024 to hear both sides’ accounts.

On Friday afternoon, it emerged that City had been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges, which range from inflating sponsorship revenue to paying a manager extra money through a secret contract.

City insist they are innocent and plan to appeal the ruling.

A wide range of potential punishments have been mooted, including the stripping of City’s trophies, relegation from the Premier League or a transfer ban.

READ – Man City FFP: Five potential punishments ranked on impact after bombshell verdict revealed

Journalists such as David Ornstein and Mike Keegan have noted that City could have their Premier League titles removed if their appeal is unsuccessful.

But as per BBC Sport editor Dan Roan, that is unlikely to happen in reality.

Roan wrote: ‘BBC Sport has been told there has been little appetite from within the Premier League – both the organisation and clubs – for past titles to be stripped from City[.]

‘Does that put an end to it?

‘Not quite, as the decision will be made by an independent panel which is yet to hold a “sanction hearing”. That means it cannot be ruled out, although a points deduction, huge fine or possibly even expulsion from the Premier League are thought to be more likely.’

Man City more likely to face points deduction or hefty fine

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have both previously spoken about potentially getting an extra Premier League title handed to them if City are found guilty.

In reality, though, it seems City will be bracing themselves for a significant points deduction or fine if the ruling is upheld.

Rival Premier League clubs have held internal discussions over whether to launch compensation claims in the aftermath of the largely guilty verdict.

Each Premier League position brings with it extra money, so other clubs feel they could have lost out on millions if City were cheating.

While on international duty with Spain, former City midfielder Rodri was asked about the situation. He replied: “They always express the confidence that they never did something wrong and we believe in that.

“Until the moment they are proved wrong, we will believe the club. They always tell us the confidence they have on the innocence.”

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