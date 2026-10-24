Man City FFP: Punishment ‘bombshell’ revealed as ‘huge ramifications’ for this PL season surface

A football finance expert has revealed a ‘bombshell’ about Manchester City’s FFP situation, with the club “very unlikely” to be punished this season.

Last month, it emerged that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

The club have also been deemed to have failed to comply with the hearing process, and they face serious sanctions if they cannot overturn the initial verdict.

Enzo Maresca‘s side were found to have produced several ‘sham’ revenue deals worth £900m, but the club says they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ to prove their innocence.

Man City swiftly appealed the initial verdict, but it’s since been widely reported that this is likely to fail.

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City’s list of potential punishments includes a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles, while possible knock-on effects include rival clubs suing them and a mass player exodus.

It has also been reported that the outcome of the appeal could come early in 2027, which raises the chances of Man City’s potential punishments being implemented before the end of this season.

Man City punishments “very unlikely” to come this season

This would be preferable because there is currently a dark cloud hanging over the Premier League, with it unclear what Man City’s perfect winning start to the season will ultimately mean.

However, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has revealed a punishment ‘bombshell’ to Football Insider which has ‘huge ramifications’ on the Premier League this season.

Borson has explained that the club are “very unlikely” to be given sanctions this season.

“There’s obviously a desire to get everything completely this season, definitely by the Premier League and I think the wider football community,” Borson told Football Insider.

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“They definitely want it sorted, done and dusted in advance of the end of season, so that any punishment can be applied this season.

“That way we don’t have this dragging on. The problem is I’m not completely convinced that it’s feasible.

“Look, you have to find a way to get a whole load of very busy barristers and solicitors to find time in the diary between now and, let’s say, January to have multiple hearings.

“So hearings on process and then the actual appeal on liability, then the actual hearing on sanction, then the actual appeal on sanction.

“There’s a lot to go through. It’s just very unlikely that the key people are all available.”

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