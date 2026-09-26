According to reports, the Manchester City FFP appeal process is going to have a “quick resolution”, with the outcome already “almost certain”.

On Friday, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed that Man City had been found guilty in 114 of their 115 FFP charges, and they now face severe sanctions.

It has been suggested that Man City face a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles if the independent comission’s verdict is not overturned.

Unsurprisingly, it has already been widely reported that Man City will appeal the verdict, and there are fears that this could drag the case on for a further few months at least.

However, journalist Alex Crook has explained why there should be a “quick resolution” to the appeal process.

“As far as I understand it, both parties had 14 days to appeal whatever outcome the independent commission came up with,” Crook told talkSPORT.

READ: Manchester City ‘cheated’, punishment ‘will be biblical’ and fans ‘should be ashamed of themselves’

“Manchester City do plan to appeal, as we understand it, so they will have 14 days to get their appeal in place. Then a separate commission will be put together to decide the outcome of that appeal.

“Crucially, they can’t go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, so this can’t drag on for months and years. I think we could end up with quite a quick resolution.”

“Anything is possible and all hell is now going to break loose…”

Former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson, meanwhile, has stated that “anything is possible” regarding Man City punishments, and “all hell is now going to break loose” with an appeal “almost certainly” to be lost.

“I said it on the first day when these charges were published – in the event that they’re found guilty of everything and the most serious charges, it’s going to be very, very hard to gauge just how severe the approach is going to be in sanction,” Borson said.

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“Anything is possible and all hell is now going to break loose because, especially now we have a vacuum of the international break, you’re going to have now days and days (of discussion)…

“And this is going to go on now for weeks and weeks and weeks, and it’s going to be very, very hard for City to say anything or to contain the fallout from this scenario.

“That’s without even seeing what’s in this five, six, 700-page decision, which I assume City are going through a process right now, where they’re trying, as Everton did in the recent Burnley case, to try and get it to hold back the publication of it.

“But that will almost certainly fail, so we will almost certainly see very shortly the decision of the Independent Commission laid out in great detail. It will give people huge ammunition to attack those individuals and the behaviour of the club.

“And then we will go into the process, which will be behind closed doors around the sanction. And this will not be a Chelsea situation. Okay, so Chelsea did a wonderful job in negotiating a deal with the Premier League and ended up with an incredibly lenient approach.

“They did a very similar thing with the FA. We are not in this situation with Manchester City. Manchester City have denied everything all the way through.

“They’ve gone through a process that may have cost as much as £100m between the two parties, and they’ve been found to have breached everything. They are in very, very serious trouble.”

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