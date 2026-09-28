According to reports, the Premier League are “ready” to relegate Manchester City, who could be handed two further punishments after their FFP case.

Towards the end of last week, it was reported that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules.

At the time of writing, Man City and the Premier League are yet to confirm or deny this verdict, but the club will face serious sanctions if they have been found guilty of these many charges and if an appeal fails.

The potential punishments for Enzo Maresca‘s side include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

And journalist Ben Jacobs has warned Man City that the Premier League “have been pushing” for the club to receive the most severe punishment.

“My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

READ: Liverpool ‘worst fears realised’ as fallout from Man City FFP verdict leads to Haaland ‘U-turn’

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.

“All three of those punishments can be given, and I think there is a real chance they will…”

Now, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that the Premier League are “ready” to hand Man City three punishments, with relegation, a points deduction and a massive fine.

“It’s been obvious for a long time that something was amiss, and now they’re ready to do something about it,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Why only Premier League expulsion or ten-year transfer ban will work on ‘cheating’ Man City

“It seems to me, the next thing that has got to happen is, there has got to be an official announcement and they’ve got to set out the penalties, and there are a lot of routes they could take.

“Ultimately, they’ve cheated on a massive scale, and the Premier League will want to throw the book at them to make an example, they can’t just get off lightly.

“If all of these 114 charges are officially announced, as it seems they will be, there are grounds for points deductions, relegation, fines, lots of other issues as well.

“So the only way to really knock it on the head is by making a strong decision, relegate Man City for some of the charges, then hit them with points deductions for others, and a massive fine for others.

“All three of those punishments can be given, and I think there is a real chance they will be given the severity of the situation.”

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