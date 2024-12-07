A football finance expert claims Manchester City could be “relegated to the Championship” even if they reach a “settlement” with the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s side are facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Man City were charged at the start of 2023 following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League holders were referred to an independent commission and the case – which has been ongoing for a couple of months – is nearing a conclusion.

This week, lawyers have been making ‘their closing arguments in the Manchester City hearing’. A report from The Independent notes that the case ‘is scheduled to conclude this week and an outcome is anticipated in February’.

Man City have insisted on their innocence, but if they are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League.

READ: Guardiola ‘puts four Man City players on transfer list’ as legend’s ‘days are numbered’



Despite this, the report claimed expulsion is ‘unlikely’, but Man City will at least ‘have to be punished on non-compliance’.

‘Even if the most serious charges are not proven, however, there is an expectation that City will have to be punished on non-compliance given that Premier League regulations demand that clubs participate in investigations. This was what they were primarily punished for in the controversial Court of Arbitration case of June 2020, that saw an initial Uefa Champions League ban overturned due to technicalities. ‘While a minority within the Premier League are pushing for expulsion if the most serious charges are proven, that is currently seen as an unlikely possibility. Such an outcome would require a special shareholders meeting and vote of 15. ‘That is not expected to be a situation witnessed this season, however, due to the near certainty that one of the sides will appeal the outcome.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City boss Guardiola held back as video emerges of angry altercation with fan

👉 Man City ‘willing’ to ‘offer’ De Bruyne exit route with Guardiola’s side tipped to ‘grant option’

👉 Man City, Newcastle swap deal including transfer-listed ‘disaster’ mooted as Guardiola ‘insists’

Despite this, former Everton chairman Keith Wyness claims expulsion would be ‘on the table’ even if Man City agree on a ‘settlement’ with the Premier League. He also believes the final verdict could be delayed until 2026.

“If I was a betting man, I’d put my money on this lasting until 2025 or 2026,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“That is unless there’s an out-of-court settlement between the parties.

“That would have to be seen to be workable for the other teams in the league – of course, if City are found guilty.

“If they are, and the evidence is rock-solid, there has to be a sanction. It could well be one relegation to the Championship.

“I’m hoping this can be put to bed and we can move forward as a unified Premier League.”