It’s been suggested that it “would be a major surprise” if Manchester City are expelled from the Premier League after their FFP case concludes.

At the start of 2023, it was revealed that Man City are facing over 100 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Premier League referred Man City to an independent commission after concluding a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence and it remains to be seen how this situation will end after the final statements in their case against the Premier League were heard at the end of 2024.

It’s been widely reported that an initial verdict will be announced this month, but it is expected that this decision will be the subject of an appeal from either side.

If found guilty, Man City could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban, expulsion from the Premier League or be stripped of their titles.

Ex-Man City centre-back Richard Dunne has given three reasons why he does not think his former side will be “demoted” from the Premier League.

“I wouldn’t have thought so,” Dunne told GOAL when asked whether he thinks Man City will play in the Football League next season.

“Setting aside whether they are found guilty or not – if they were to be found guilty, the damage it would do to the Premier League, in terms of demoting Man City, would be too much. It all comes down to what the result is.

“But City are a superpower in the Premier League and a team that the Premier League needs and a team that the opposition wants in the league and to play against. It would be a major surprise if something like that was to happen to them.”

Dunno was then pressed on whether Man City could receive a points deduction, thus threatening their Champions League hopes.

He continued: “Yeah. What has gone previously has been fines and points deductions – for the clubs that have been found guilty of any breaches. It’s been that level of sanction.

“I would imagine that if City are found guilty, it will be something along the lines of a fine or whatever.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a demotion. Maybe a transfer ban or something like that.

“It’s all speculation because the whole process has been too long and very secretive. Nobody really knows what anybody else is thinking.”