Man City FFP: Citizens told relegation ‘not sensationalised at all’ as PL desire is revealed

Man City have been told that rumoured penalties of “expulsion or relegation” are not “sensationalised at all” if they are found guilty of their charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Speaking at the end of April, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that the league’s case against Man City over alleged breaches of its financial rules “will resolve itself in the near future”.

The Citizens won the Premier League title in May after beating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season, which is their second since 115 charges were laid against them by the Premier League in February last year.

Asked whether a second Man City success while the charges remained outstanding would damage European league football, Masters said: “It’s not for the football authorities to start being selective about who they would like to win the league.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we will be on May 19?”

Masters, speaking at the European Leagues general assembly, added: “Obviously we can’t comment on the case, the date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future, and I cannot make any further comment on it.”

And football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley does not think relegation is out of the question “at all” if Man City – who strongly deny any wrongdoing – are found guilty of the alleged breaches, while he insists there won’t be a verdict until 2025.

Plumley said: “I don’t think the rumoured penalties of Manchester City facing expulsion or relegation from the Premier League are sensationalised at all.

“Given the number and nature of allegations, if any of them are proven, then we could see significant penalties imposed on them.

“I don’t think we’ll get a verdict until 2025 with a hearing scheduled for autumn, but from the Premier League’s point of view I think they’d like a resolution before the end of next season.

“If there is a punishment, then the authorities would likely want it to be delivered at the start of the 2025/26 season, so I get the feeling that the summer of 2025 will be an important time for this process.”

Plumley also touched upon the recent sponsorship agreement between Girona and Etihad Airways, he added: “That one will be more for UEFA. You’ve got the situation where both Girona and Manchester City are now in the Champions League as of next season, so it will be interesting to see what UEFA deem to be appropriate.

“Historically it hasn’t been an issue as the likes of RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig play in the same competition under the same ownership, but they make take other things into consideration when making their decision.”

