Man City stars discuss relegation as ‘angry’ Micah Richards responds to verdict

Manchester City players have reportedly begun to discuss potential relegation from the Premier League, while Micah Richards has reacted to the guilty verdict handed down by the independent panel.

Man City have been found guilty of the vast majority of financial charges levelled against them by the Premier League. The commission found that City used ‘sham’ contracts to inflate sponsorship revenue and hide transfer payments made by the club’s owners.

City, however, have vowed to fight the verdict at every possible turn, starting with an appeal.

Indeed, their CEO, Ferran Soriano, has even called the case a ‘Premier League conspiracy theory’.

Jamie Carragher has called for the club to be stripped of their titles.

Other potential sanctions include a transfer ban, fine, points deduction or relegation from the top flight.

READ: Fines and relegation not enough for Man City punishment: they must instead be fined… and relegated

According to French newspaper L’Equipe (via the Evening Standard), City players ‘fear relegation’ and have started to discuss such a possibility.

On The Rest Is Football podcast, former City right-back Richards said he is both ‘angry’ and ‘devastated’ by the panel’s findings.

“The reports were troubling,” he said. “I saw the words which were used by the Premier League in ‘sham contracts’ and I felt absolutely devastated.

“I was at that club since I was 14 years old, I would die for that club. I achieved my dream at Manchester City, but then to hear these reports, and not only me as an ex-player, but the fans, what they have to go through, absolutely devastating.”

Man City verdict ‘heartbreaking’ – Richards

When Richards was part of City’s academy he lived in ‘digs’ with a local family who support the club.

The pundit continued: “My digs man, he rang me and he was literally in tears and asking me about information, which I don’t know. I haven’t got the answers to tell him.

“That’s someone who’s supported the club for 60-odd years and the uncertainty around it is just heartbreaking.

“To have a headline of this nature for a club that I love so much, it’s been difficult. If you listen to the reports, they are damning.

“I feel saddened, I feel angry, I feel a little bit confused because, on the other side, you have City’s side of the story.”

READ MORE: Phil Foden likeliest next club named amid Man City relegation fears