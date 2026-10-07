According to reports, Manchester City’s Premier League rivals want ‘more than relegation’ if/when they are punished for breaching FFP rules.

Last week, it was confirmed that Man City have been found guilty of breaching almost all charges after being accused of breaking the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have submitted an appeal that is likely to fail, and they will face serious sanctions if they cannot prove their innocence.

With Enzo Maresca‘s side found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges, this situation is unprecedented, and any possible sanction is currently on the table.

Man City’s possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

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Premier League clubs demand severe sanctions for Manchester City

And rival Premier League clubs are reportedly baying for blood, with BBC Sport reporting that they want ‘more than relegation’ with ‘both “retrospective punishments” and sanctions for the future for their mass financial rule-breaking’.

The report claims that the ‘consensus among a group of top-flight club executives’ is that ‘the sanctions should make reparations for the period when they broke the rules, while also limiting their powers in future’.

They also want the potential punishments to be severe, with it noted that the ‘feeling’ within ‘at least four Premier League boardrooms’ is that ‘a “one-hit” points deduction resulting in relegation to the Championship would be an insufficient punishment given the severity of City’s wrongdoing’.

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However, it is also noted that there are mixed views on whether Man City should have their Premier League titles taken away.

The report claims:

‘One senior club source said City should be stripped of their titles, and added there was “no great rush” among clubs to push for the redistribution of trophies, but rather to take honours away and leave them vacant. ‘The source warned the credibility of the Premier League would be lost if City were allowed to keep the eight major trophies they won during the period they have been found guilty. However, in a sign of a range of opinions across the league, BBC Sport was previously told there was little appetite among other clubs for City to be stripped of titles.’

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