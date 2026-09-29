Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney suspects Manchester City will be given a “massive punishment” for breaching FFP rules.

Man City risk severe sanctions after it was reported that they have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

If this is the case and if they lose an appeal, Man City’s potential punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

If Man City have lost the FFP case to such a dramatic extent, any punishment would be on the table and Rooney thinks they will “get relegated”.

“In terms of the punishment, I think they’ll get relegated,” Rooney said on Stick to United.

READ: Top ten clubs most screwed over by Man City cheating: Arsenal 10th, Tottenham 3rd, Liverpool…?

“I think they’ll get a number of points which will make sure they get relegated, but then its what goes beyond that, do the other clubs go after them, how many clubs go after them, what impacts does that have, and put restrictions on them.

“If you’re just putting them in the Championship, I get that’s a massive punishment, they gonna come back up.”

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable…”

However, Rooney has explained why he “wouldn’t feel comfortable” accepting additional Premier League medals if Man City are stripped of their titles.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable accepting another Premier League medal, if I’m honest. I don’t think we deserve it; we didn’t do enough that season to win the league,” Rooney added.

READ MORE: The only thing Man City are guilty of is ‘trying to level up the playing field’ after ‘blind panic’ of ‘cartel’

“I think we were six or seven points clear with four or five games to go and threw it away. I’ve seen everything that’s come out over the past few days, listening to people, and I was putting myself in a Man City player’s shoes.

“They’re players, doing everything they can to try to win the Premier League title, and in their mind they’ve done it. If those players have no understanding of what’s going on above, if that happened to me… I’d be absolutely devastated.

“It might happen, they might take them [medals] away, but I wouldn’t want it [a medal] because I don’t think as a team we deserved it that year because we didn’t finish first.

“So when I see team-mates saying, ‘I want a medal’, I’m happy with the five I’ve won. I wouldn’t want this.

“Should they get it stripped for what the owners have done? Yeah, maybe, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable accepting it…”

READ NEXT: Man City chief Khaldoon Al Mubarak deserves Joe Hart’s wrath not his blind ‘trust’

