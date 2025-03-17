Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and the rest of the Sky Sports pundits have been warned to ‘stick to the facts and avoid ‘snap judgements’ before commenting on the verdict in Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League.

An independent hearing into the Citizens’ alleged breaches of financial fair play finished in mid-December, and with a verdict expected imminently a number of sanctions have been touted, including points penalties, transfer embargoes, stripping titles and even complete expulsion from the Premier League.

City have claimed two legal wins over the Premier League, with Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules deemed ‘null and void’ in the most recent ‘significant’ victory for the club.

But they will be sweating the outcome of the FFP hearing despite insisting on their innocence throughout proceedings.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points in 2023/2024 for breaking Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, and City look set to be hit considerably harder if they’re found guilty.

But the Daily Mail has revealed that Sky Sports have sent an email to their pundits urging them to not to ‘make snap judgements’ and to ‘stick to the facts’ when reporting on the outcome.

The broadcaster has warned staff against jumping to conclusions on air and on social media when the time comes ‘within the next month or so’.

The report adds:

‘Officials at Sky have also shared a factfile on the long-running case which has seen the competition effectively at war with its champions. ‘They have warned that both sides may claim victory regardless of the outcome and have reminded the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane that any verdict and potential punishment could be subject to an appeal. ‘The email asks recipients to allow themselves ‘sufficient time to digest the outcome’ and to direct viewers to Sky Sports News for further information and reaction. ‘Mail Sport understands that the move is aimed at ensuring that the broadcaster is accurate, fair and balanced in its reporting and avoids any controversy in what is an incredibly sensitive matter.’

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told the Manchester Evening News that City face a “significant points deduction” if found guilty of “corporate fraud” but can’t technically be relegated.

“It will be intriguing because when we have seen commission reports historically, in the case of Nottingham Forest and Everton, both parties were given a copy of the verdict to allow them to effectively collect their thoughts and put out press releases to coincide with that of the Premier League,” Maguire said when asked about when we might hear about potential punishments if the club were found guilty.

“There has been sort of a – we’re on opposite sides of the argument but we’re still going to act professionally. I think there’s been such a fallout from Manchester City and the Premier League that might not necessarily be the case.

“Having said that, the commission cannot said to be seen to be viewing one party above the other. So, one would presume they would have to release the conclusion of the report simultaneously.

“What I’ve heard from a few parties already, and I’ve spoken to a few people today, is that it could be, that there will be conclusion as to whether Manchester City are guilty or not guilty of individual charges. But the punishment might not be included in this initial report.

“I think that, in my personal view, is that it creates more problems than solutions. It will just lead to a social media meltdown. It will create expectations.

“If Manchester City are only found guilty of non-cooperation with the Premier League investigation and I think we can expect something in line with what we saw from UEFA. In that it will be a fiscal penalty.

“If Manchester City are found guilty of misrepresentation, which is effectively corporate fraud, then I think we have to be looking at a significant points deduction. On the basis that, again, if you read the commission reports for Nottingham Forest and Everton, they stressed that they were minor breaches of the rules.

“What Manchester City is being accused of, is effectively fraud over a longer period of time. So therefore, the punishment has to be scaled appropriately.

“I don’t think they can relegate the club as such, because this is a Premier League punishment,” Maguire said. “The Premier League doesn’t control the EFL, so therefore the commission would have to set a tariff – a punishment that will be so severe in terms of points deductions that it would effectively guarantee relegation.

“But they can’t do what we saw with Rangers and the SPFL and relegate them to League Two or similar.”