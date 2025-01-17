Man City FFP: Sources reveal Man City punishment will not be ‘more serious than a fine’

The punishment Man City will face if they are found guilty of any of their Premier League financial fair play charges ‘will not be more serious than a fine’, according to reports.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Erling Haaland signed a new contract until 2034 on Friday morning and that is seen as proof by some that Man City will not suffer any serious punishment over their alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

In an article about Haaland, weighing up ‘what signing until 2034 means for him and Man City’, The Athletic claim:

‘And what of the 115 (actually 129) charges, the eternally mentioned subject when speaking of City’s successes in the Haaland era? The general assumption among football fans has been that the club will be found guilty and heavily punished, but if Haaland is staying not just for a while, but essentially forever, what does that mean for the situation?

‘Nobody knows for sure right now, with a verdict expected to be reached in March, but City have always been confident and some with knowledge of the situation, speaking anonymously to protect relationships, think that the sanction City face will not be more serious than a fine. That remains to be seen but the club’s recent activity in terms of transfers and contract renewals would seem to reflect that feeling. City were not planning to spend much money this month, but the injury situation and their poor form changed all that.

‘Right now, the club do not appear concerned and that is something rival supporters have started to notice.

‘Neither the threat of punishment nor the club’s current on-field struggles have prevented Haaland signing on for more. This is one of football’s most remarkable deals in every way.’