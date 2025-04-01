A report has revealed the ‘staggering sum’ paid to lawyers by Manchester City during their legal ‘war’ against the Premier League.

The legal fight between Man City and the Premier League has been ongoing since the start of 2023.

Pep Guardiola‘s side were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League after they were accused of breaching around 115 Financial Fair Play rules.

This case was passed onto a third party after the Premier League conducted a four-year probe into Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Man City have insisted on their innocence, but they face severe consequences if they are found guilty. A huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League are among their potential sanctions.

Last year, the Cityzens were involved in a separate legal battle against the Premier League as they campaigned for Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules to be removed.

Man City were eventually successful and it remains to be seen whether this case will impact their FFP situation.

The FFP hearing concluded at the end of 2024, and it’s been reported that a verdict – which will be subject to an appeal – is due imminently.

As mentioned, Man City have remained confident during this process, as proven by the new contracts given to Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, while their huge spend on January transfers moved them up our Premier League net spend table.

Man City’s stance could be bolstered by their ‘staggering’ spend on legal fees, with a report from The Sun revealing how much they have ‘coughed up’ during their ‘war’ against the Premier League.

