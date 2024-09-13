Man City FFP: La Liga chief reveals what he’s heard with ‘expulsion to non-league’ on table

La Liga president Javier Tebas insists “many Premier League clubs” think Man City “should be sanctioned” if found guilty of their 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

A report claimed on Thursday that a hearing to examine 115 Premier League charges against the Citizens will begin on Monday.

Man City were referred to an independent commission by the league in February last year over alleged breaches of top-flight financial rules.

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation into those alleged rule breaches.

Man City, who won a fourth consecutive Premier League title in May, have always strenuously denied the charges.

At the time the charges were laid, Man City said they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

The charges against Man City relate to the reporting of financial information, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

La Liga chief Tebas insists that the Premier League clubs he’s talked to have expressed their opinion that Man City “should be sanctioned”.

Tebas said: “I have spoken with many Premier League clubs, and most of them understand that City should be sanctioned.

“They were once acquitted by the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] for a formal matter.”

That comes after the Evening Standard reported that Man City could face ‘expulsion to non-league’ if they are found guilty of breaking the rules with that now a ‘genuine possibility’.

The report adds:

‘The doomsday scenario of being booted out of the Premier League and having to join the non-League pyramid would not be out of the question. Expulsion from the top flight would leave City seeking a new league in the English structure, at which point they could be welcomed straight into the Championship, should EFL members vote them in. ‘A more likely punishment is a significant points deduction and fine, in the event that the Premier League were able to prove a cross section of the charges.’

Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero is convinced that Pep Guardiola still has “the same desire” as always despite the charges hanging over them.

“I don’t think it’s had an impact. You can see it when we play. There’s the same mettle, the same desire to win,” Aguero told Goal.

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons that Man City’s FFP case should now see tighter spending controls in the Premier League.

Wyness told Football Insider: “This case shows there should be better controls on how money is spent. That’s what the case against Man City is about, in many ways.

“We know it’s a difficult thing. The NFL have had great success with wage and salary caps after working it through.

“That’s what has caused the valuation of their franchises to go through the roof.

“Looking at that, I think there has to be some way for the Premier League to put a cap on the mad spending. If it can find a way to do that, then I think that’s the answer to ownership issues.”