A new report has revealed the expected ‘timeline’ of Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case as the hearing is expected to ‘end this week’.

At the start of 2023, Man City were charged with breaching over 100 of the Premier League’s FFP charges. This followed a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have insisted on their innocence and it remains to be seen whether they will be punished for their alleged breaches. If found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

Earlier this year, Man City battled back against the Premier League as they campaigned for the removal of Associated Party Transaction (APT rules.

This case has already concluded and if successful, it would have dramatically altered Man City’s FFP situation. While a couple of aspects of the APT rules were deemed unlawful, the regulations remain intact after Premier League rivals voted in favour of the amended rules.

READ: De Bruyne and Doku end Manchester City losing streak as tentative positives are located



The FFP hearing remains ongoing, but a new report from The Independent claims this case is due to ‘end this week’.

The report has ‘revealed the timeline for the long-awaited outcome’ as ‘lawyers make their closing arguments in the Manchester City hearing’. It is noted that the case ‘is scheduled to conclude this week and an outcome is anticipated in February’.

It is also claimed that the case has ‘gone to schedule so far’ and ‘one notable aspect’ is brought up.

‘Although there is the possibility for remaining delays, the case has gone to schedule so far, and is seen within the Premier League as having been run in a highly disciplined manner. ‘There has been considerable will in the competition to have it finally settled this season, but the likelihood of appeals from either side could mean it runs into the 2025-26 campaign. ‘The hearing has gone exactly according to schedule so far, having started on 17 September. ‘Very little information has come out due to the stakes and considerable discretion of all involved but one notable aspect has been the sheer number of lawyers involved.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola ‘puts four Man City players on transfer list’ as legend’s ‘days are numbered’

👉 Chelsea legend Leboeuf claims only two teams can win the Premier League this season

👉 Ornstein puts Liverpool, Man City on red alert with top transfer target’s exit ‘anticipated next summer’

The report has also commented on the likelihood of Man City being expelled from the Premier League.