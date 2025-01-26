Man City FFP: Expert reveals ‘transfer ban’ verdict amid £120m January window splurge

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson has revealed why it seems unlikely the Citizens will face a transfer ban as they face a wait to find out the outcome of their Premier League financial fair play case.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September and ended in December.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position.”

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

There have been some rumours that Man City are preparing themselves for a potential transfer ban if they are found guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules after spending over £120m on Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the January transfer window.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 3-1 Chelsea: Poor Khusanov and ultimately Poor Chelsea

👉 Neville slams Chelsea star Palmer for ‘being played’ by Guardiola after Man City defeat

👉 Man City: Pep Guardiola reveals when he ‘smelt suffering’ coming; predicts when they ‘will be back’

However, ex-Man City financial adviser Borson reckons it is unlikely that the Citizens will face a “transfer ban” for any serious breaches.

Borson told Football Insider: “I don’t personally think a transfer ban is likely. It will, of course, depend on the size and nature of the allegations for the less serious stuff.

“For the most serious stuff, you can forget a transfer ban as being a suitable remedy if they are found to have committed those breaches. That would be very serious and they won’t get away with a transfer ban for that.

“I think there was a transfer-related one in regard to some young players. We don’t know if that is a meaningful part of the investigation, but I suspect not. It doesn’t feel like the type of thing that is.

“I suspect that a transfer ban just wouldn’t cut it either way. If they had been expecting a transfer ban, you would have thought that they would have dealt differently with the summer.

“If you were expecting a transfer ban, why would you only start taking action now? But the bottom line is, I don’t think a transfer ban is the reason they are investing.

“I think the reason they are investing is because they have clearly got very significant issues in the squad and on the pitch, and they urgently need some players after recognising they made a mistake in the summer.

“They are, therefore, a little bit on the back foot, but they are spending money and it wouldn’t surprise me if they keep spending.”