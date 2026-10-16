Man City FFP: UK government react to ‘most extreme’ outcome after punishment is leaked

The UK government would support the “most extreme” punishment for Man City if that’s what the Independent Football Regulator decides.

The whole football world was shocked during the international break as Man City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaking the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have since appealed the decision and deny any wrongdoing but there have already been discussions about the potential punishment, which could reportedly range from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League and/or stripping of titles.

With everything up in the air still, there has been concern for how it may impact the current Premier League season with Man City currently top of the table under Maresca.

In his role as Mayor of Greater Manchester, UK prime minister Andy Burnham welcomed Abu Dhabi investment and insisted, since the verdict, that he would be “really concerned” if Man City owner Sheikh Mansour was ordered to sell the club.

Burnham said: “They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and building Manchester City into the global force that it is.”

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But now culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, has provided a different tone on the potential final outcome of the Premier League’s case against Man City.

Nandy told talkSPORT: “I want to be crystal clear that, whilst we are really grateful to investors who come from all over the world to invest in our clubs and help to ensure their viability and their success, they are custodians, both of their clubs and of the game.

“They have a responsibility to play by the rules and uphold the rules.”

Nandy added: “That is the right and proper role governing, it’s to protect that integrity and put the fans back at the heart of football where they belong.

“That’s what we’ve done with the Football Governance Act and the Independent Regulator, and it’s now for football to step up and make a determination in this case, and really meet this moment.”

Nandy continued on the “most extreme” outcomes: “If the allegations are upheld [at appeal], the Independent Football Regulator can intervene. He can investigate the ownership and, at its most extreme, he can compel the owners if he believes they’re not fit [to run] the club.

READ: Man City FFP: Kieran Maguire details minimum points deduction and which clubs want them expelled

“We’re not there yet. It’s absolutely right that Manchester City get the right to defend themselves and they do strongly refute the allegations. But in the event that they do not believe that a club is in safe hands, we’ve fought tooth and nail to give the Independent Regulator the power.”

Could Man City face a 60-point punishment?

TalkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil recently insisted that he had been told that Man City are likely to get a 60-point deduction in a potential leak of the punishment.

Brazil said: “I’m hearing a 60-point deduction, which will please people and still give City a chance of surviving.

“I don’t know whether it’s this season. I can’t see how that can be this season because of the timing, when they get it through it’ll be too late. Is it next season? But they are talking about a 60-point deduction.”

But former Rangers striker Ally McCoist hit back: “I think a lot of people wouldn’t think that’s enough. Obviously we’ll have to wait and see how this appeal goes.

“If they didn’t win the appeal, I think people would be looking for a stronger punishment than that.”

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