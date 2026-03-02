It has been claimed that Manchester City face an “unprecedented” punishment if they are found guilty of breaching FFP rules.

Man City are facing over 100 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations between 2009 and 2018.

The club were referred to an independent commission following the Premier League’s four-year probe, with potential punishments including a significant fine, transfer ban and/or points deduction.

Man City have remained insistent on their innocence throughout this process, with the footballing world waiting for a verdict to a hearing that concluded at the end of 2024.

Very little has been said about Man City’s FFP situation over the past 18 months, but football finance expert Kieran Maguire recently claimed that there should be a “resolution” soon.

However, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson does not think “were even close” to this situation ending, with the club to face a “seperate hearing” if the initial process regarding “liability” goes against them.

“Well, nobody knows what the sanction would be because nobody knows what the decision is on liability first,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I mean, we’ve got to establish whether City have done it or not. Remember, the process appears to be from the leaks that we’ve had from publications like The Lawyer, who are an industry magazine, they say that their information is that this is a two-part hearing.

“So, the question of sanction, we’re not even close to that because there’ll be a separate hearing in relation to sanction. It won’t happen for months and then when it does happen, we’ll then be waiting for months for the decision.

“This isn’t a case of when the decision drops we’re going to find out what the penalty is as well. It’s just not going to work that way.”

Maguire has also argued that Man City facing a “60-point” sanction is “logical” if they are proven guilty, but Borson has poured cold water on these claims.

Borson believes the verdict will be “unprecedented”, but he has taken issue with the logic used by Maguire and others when assessing the situation.

“In terms of what the penalty might be, nobody knows because let’s say City are found liable for these charges, it really will be a case of it being unprecedented,” said Borson.

“It’s all very well saying, ‘Well, let’s look at the situation with Everton and with Nottingham Forest and extrapolate 10 years of let’s say breaches of a similar nature’.

“You might just take the six points and times it by 10, which I think is what people have done, but it really won’t work that way. There won’t be any precedent for it. And in any event, these are not conventional PSR breaches of that nature.”

