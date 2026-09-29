Agent hints Man City FFP verdict could ruin generational signing

The agent of United States sensation Cavan Sullivan has suggested the player’s transfer to Manchester City is not guaranteed amid the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) battle, despite an agreement being in place.

In May 2024, when Sullivan was aged just 14, Man City agreed to pay Philadelphia Union $5million (£3.7m) to sign the attacking midfielder when he turns 18. The deal also saw Sullivan sign the most valuable homegrown contract in MLS history, keeping him at the Union until he officially joins City.

Sullivan, who can operate in the No 10 role or as a winger on either flank, is seen as the United States’ best young player since Christian Pulisic rose to prominence at Borussia Dortmund.

Sullivan is the youngest player in MLS history, having remarkably made his debut aged just 14 years and 293 days old.

The 17-year-old also became the USMNT’s youngest player since Freddy Adu when he started during the 4-1 victory over Peru on Saturday.

Sullivan may be worried about what his future looks like at City after the club was found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League.

READ: Manchester City will be crushed by ‘mass exodus’ after ‘secret meeting’ and ‘bombshell statement’

The wonderkid’s agent, Dan Segal, has now cast doubt over the transfer by saying (via Sport): “Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world. What they’ve built is indelible.

“It’s true there’s a pre-agreement with them for Sullivan, but you never know what might happen.

“We hope they resolve everything in the best possible way.”

Sport claim Barcelona are among the elite clubs who could swoop for Sullivan if his City move falls through due to the FFP verdict.

City were charged with breaking the Premier League’s FFP rules on 115 occasions in February 2023. A hearing began in September 2024 before David Ornstein revealed on Friday that the independent panel has made a decision.

The charges include inflating sponsorship income to hide payments from the club’s owners, giving players and a manager extra money through secret contracts, and failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation.

Man City to appeal guilty verdict

City insist they are innocent and intend to appeal the verdict. On Saturday, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak claimed outside forces are trying to ‘undermine the momentum of our club’.

City CEO Ferran Soriano, meanwhile, is reported to have said at a European Football Clubs board meeting: “It’s taken eight years to get here and it’s going to take a lot more time.”

If City’s appeal is unsuccessful, then they could face serious punishment, ranging from a points deduction to relegation from the Premier League.

Not only would relegation throw Sullivan’s future transfer into doubt, it would also spark an exodus of the club’s biggest stars.

There has already been plenty of speculation about superstar striker Erling Haaland.

A sensational report has claimed Arsenal could open talks for Haaland if City are removed from the top flight.

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