Man City FFP: Pundit reveals verdict that he’s ‘heard’ as City face claims from ‘outside the Premier League’

Man City could face compensation claims from “outside the Premier League” as one pundit reveals what he’s “heard” about their FFP case.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against the Citizens started in September.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Earlier this month, the Times revealed that Man Utd, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal had ‘lodged legal notices reserving the right to seek a payout if City are found guilty of serious breaches’.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson has revealed that clubs “outside of the Premier League” could also seek compensation if the Citizens are found guilty.

Borson told Football Insider: “If the important charges are proven, it’s likely there will be cases for the clubs – potentially even beyond the four mentioned in the media.

“I don’t think any compensation will be payable if City were only found guilty of not co-operating with the Premier League – that would be a different situation.

“That wouldn’t be something which leads to claims, because that wouldn’t lead to a sporting advantage. It’ll be focused on whether City are found guilty of the serious charges. There’ll then be a process where numerous clubs try and make a case.

“Each of them will have their own version of what losses occurred over that period and will have to prove causation. I think it’s quite likely that there will be claims, and it will take a long time to resolve.

“Until we see a decision, it’s hard to see how that will work. Theoretically, there is also potential for claims to come outside the Premier League.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but it’s all predicated on the substantial charges being proven against City. It won’t be straightforward for the Premier League to do.”

And now talkSPORT pundit Andy Goldstein claims he has “heard” that Man City will not be found guilty of all the charges levelled against them.

Goldstein said: “I’ve heard a whisper. I heard they’re going to be found not guilty of all of them. It’s a whisper. It’s unconfirmed.”

To which former Tottenham striker Darren Bent reacted: “All of them? Wow, on national radio, you said that.”