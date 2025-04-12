The verdict in Manchester City’s financial fair play battle with the Premier League over the 115 charges has been kicked down the road.

An independent hearing into the Citizens’ alleged breaches of financial fair play finished at the end of last year and a number of sanctions have been touted, including points penalties, transfer embargoes, stripping titles and even complete expulsion from the Premier League.

City have claimed two legal wins over the Premier League, with Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules deemed ‘null and void’ in the most recent ‘significant’ victory for the club.

But they will be sweating what we had been told was an imminent outcome of the FFP hearing despite insisting on their innocence throughout proceedings.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points in 2023/2024 for breaking Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, and City look set to be hit considerably harder if they’re found guilty as they face well over 100 charges.

But we’re going to have to wait a while longer yet before learning the outcome, with The Telegraph claiming we can now expect an outcome in the summer, casting doubt as to whether we will even have the verdict before the start of the 2025/2026 Premier League season, let alone any idea over the possible sanction Man City face if found guilty.

The length of time it’s taking to come to a conclusion is “not a surprise” with four reasons touted.

The report states:

‘A hearing by an independent commission concluded in December after almost three months of legal argument at London’s International Dispute Resolution Centre. It was initially anticipated that a decision in the case could be delivered around this time, in the early spring. ‘But no hard-and-fast deadline was ever set and the feeling is that an outcome is unlikely before the summer, raising the prospect of there still being quite a wait before a verdict arrives. The 2025/26 Premier League season is due to start on August 16. ‘Given the number of charges, the complexities involved, the amount of evidence heard and challenged and the scrutiny around a case dubbed football’s “trial of the century”, the length of time being taken is not considered a surprise in legal circles.’

The Premier League will be hoping the verdict brings the matter to a close given the huge amount of money spent on legal fees in the battle with City.

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson explained last week that more than £100million of the Premier League’s expenses last season were likely legal fees.

He insisted that figure could be set to rise again in 2024-25 due to the ongoing legal battles in what was described as a ‘crushing blow’ for the Premier League.