Jordan gives Man City FFP verdict prediction after ‘trial of the century’ claims

Manchester City were issued with 115 charges against them by the Premier League.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan doubts there will be a resolution to Manchester City’s trial over alleged breaches of financial rules until 2030.

Man City’s fate has been brought back into focus following Everton’s 10-point deduction earlier this month, but Pep Guardiola recently insisted that the two cases are completely separate.

The Toffees were docked 10 points for breaching rules over a three-year period, while Man City are awaiting a ruling after being charged in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations between 2009 and 2018. The club denies all the charges.

Asked last week whether there could be any severity of punishment which would make him consider his position, Guardiola replied: “It’s a good question. I will answer when I have the sentence.

“You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proven. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait.

“Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it. But absolutely I will not consider my future (if) it depends (on) being here or being in League One. Absolutely.

READ MORE: Massive Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea signings among worst Premier League regulars

“There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

However, a report in the Daily Mail today insists that ‘football’s trial of the century’ has been initially scheduled for ‘late autumn of 2024’ after Man City and the Premier League agreed ‘a date at which they will face off in front of an independent panel’.

It is still unclear when there will be a verdict but Jordan isn’t expecting any resolution until around 2030.

When asked if he is expecting a quick resolution, Jordan told talkSPORT: “[The idea of an outcome in 2025 is] before you factor in any reality of an appeal which will almost inevitably follow if Manchester City were to fall foul of any verdict.

“If that appeal did not come to any fruition they’ll probably take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

Jordan added: “The fact of the matter is it’s not going to be cleared up until I would imagine somewhere looking like 2030.

“If you’re defending yourself against the most unfair and unjust allegations, you really don’t want to wait a long time to do it do you?

“You really want to get it done as quickly as possible because you are unequivocal in your innocence, able to substantiate it to the highest level, I would imagine you want this done relatively quickly.

“If you have a series of hearings where evidence is put forward and an adjudication is determined, it does not take nine months to get a verdict.

“Manchester City should want a speedy and expeditious outcome. This is anything but that. I would like to see transparency about this, and that this matter is cleared up very quickly.”