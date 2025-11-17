According to a football finance expert, it is unlikely that a verdict in Manchester City’s FFP case against the Premier League will be reached this week.

Man City have been facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s FFP rules since the start of 2023.

The Premier League referred Pep Guardiola‘s side to an independent commission after investigating the club’s conduct between 2009 and 2018, with this situation rolling on much longer than anticipated.

If Man City are found guilty, they could be given a huge fine, points deduction, transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

The City vs Premier League hearing took place over a few weeks at the end of 2024 and the final statements were heard before the New Year, but a verdict is yet to be reached.

It was reported that a decision would be announced in March 2025, but very little has been said on this situation this year, and it remains unclear when there will be a conclusion to this prolonged saga.

Last week, a report revealed an ‘absurd’ twist’ as discussions over the future of Premier League chairwoman Alison Brittain’ have ‘delayed’ the process.

Now, former Man City financial advisor Stefan Borson has explained why a verdict is unlikely to be announced this week.

“As every day ticks by, it becomes less likely. That’s kind of obvious. I think that they would need a certain number of days to review it before release,” Borson told Football Insider.

READ: Man City FFP: Ranking Guardiola’s 26-man squad on exit likelihood if guilty verdict leads to relegation



“That suggests that if it is going to be this international break, then it needed to be delivered to the parties probably by Friday, maybe Monday.

“Even then, Monday starts to leak into the next round of Premier League games because if they get in out Monday, let’s say they have 48 hours minimum to review it.

“You’re then talking about a Wednesday release. I mean, that’s barely even the international break, so I don’t know. I guess you’d have to say, clearly it’s looking less likely to be in this international break.”

Borson also thinks Man City and the Premier League face a “very difficult” situation and has shut down a “theory”.

“The international break theory is only around convenience from a PR perspective and avoiding some of the issues that inevitably come if it’s not in an international break because there are very few days with no games,” Borson added.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City stars reassigned after guilty FFP verdict leads to Premier League relegation

👉 Aston Villa submit ‘formal offer’ to sign Real Madrid star as Emery ‘turns to’ Man City man

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he closes in on century of Premier League goals



“There are very few days where there are no games, where there isn’t a preview of a future game.

“So, to throw it into the mix of a Premier League gameweek or a general gameweek in mid-season, to throw this decision into that I think is going to be very difficult to manage for the parties. That’s the Premier League and for City.

“Now, you might say, well, that’s what they had to deal with on Everton, but I just don’t think this is the same as Everton and Nottingham Forest.

“I just don’t think this is of the same scale, but it looks to me as if they really have very little control of the process from the panel.”