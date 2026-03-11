‘We’ve heard expulsion’ – Huge Man City FFP verdict update after claims they ‘could accept’ 60-point sanction

Man City face the potential of a “big black eye” when the verdict of the Premier League FFP case is revealed, according to reports.

The Citizens had a poor campaign under Pep Guardiola last season after winning the Premier League title in each of their previous four campaigns.

Guardiola’s side, who are currently second in the Premier League after 29 matches, have had the shadow of their FFP case hanging over them with a verdict expected months ago.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September 2024 and ended in December 2024.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City boss Guardiola said in February last year that he expected “a verdict and a sentence” in one month (March 2025) but that didn’t come as the date continues to be a secret.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness said last week that Man City “could accept” a 60-point sanction if they are found guilty of their charges.

Wyness told Football Insider “We’re all just guessing at this moment.

“There’s no doubt about it. Look, it is the sort of penalty I would think if they were found guilty. I think 60 points would make sense.

“And I think it could be something that City could accept if they were found guilty. But of course, there’ll be an appeal anyway.

“So if it was 60 points, that’ll probably be reduced as well.”

And now he is back to claim that amongst the “supposition and wild guesses” he has “heard expulsion” and is predicting a “black eye” for the Premier League or Man City.

Wyness said on Wednesday: “I think we’re all talking hypothetical and the trouble is the vacuum is there in terms of information.

“So people are filling it with supposition and wild guesses. And I don’t really think there’s much point until we actually hear something official now, because we’ve heard of expulsion, we’ve heard of taking away titles, we’ve heard of 60 points, 40 points.

“So many different variations right now. Common sense tells us it’s delayed for a reason. I mean, we are just going to have to sit here and wait for the facts to come out.

“But whatever happens is either going to be a big black eye for the Premier League or a big black eye for City. So it won’t be good for football overall.”

