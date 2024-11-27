Man City FFP: Latest ‘very positive’ news shows City ‘confidence’ in case verdict

Pep Guardiola renewing his contract at Man City for a further two years shows “a level of confidence” about the outcome of their financial fair play case.

An independent commission hearing to examine 115 charges laid by the Premier League against Man City started in September.

The Premier League opened an investigation into Man City way back in 2018 and after a number of legal delays, charges were finally laid in February 2023 and the club were referred to an independent commission.

The charges against the Citizens relate to the requirement to accurately report financial information, including around the value of sponsorship deals, the submission of details of manager and player pay information and to a club’s responsibility as a Premier League member to adhere to UEFA’s financial regulations and to the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

They are also accused of failing to co-operate with the league’s investigation. In all, there are charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23.

Man City issued a statement strenuously denying the allegations on the day the charges were brought, saying they they welcomed the opportunity for an independent commission “to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of our position”.

The club added: “As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Man City, who have lost their last three Premier League matches and are without a win in six games in all competitions, confirmed last week that Guardiola had signed a new contract until 2027.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Guardiola’s renewal is “very positive” news for the Citizens as it shows their “level of confidence” over the outcome of the hearing into their charges.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think it’s very positive for City. You have to say that it shows in terms of the 115 charges case a level of confidence there.

“It must be a sign of confidence. I don’t think you can read anything else into it other than confidence, which is obviously a positive for City.

“But we will see over time. It may be that two years gives Pep the opportunity to operate in a lower division if those charges are proven. But it does look like he’s there for the time being.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed the appeal process after the verdict of Man City’s case could drag on until 2026.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Once the deliberations have been made public, and I imagine there will be a three or four-hundred-page document, there will likely be an appeal.

“There could also be a settlement, it all depends on the verdict reached. And I’m hoping common sense can prevail and that settlement can be reached to put an end to this.

“But if there is an appeal, it will go on just that much longer. We could be talking about the end of 2025 or even 2026. Let’s just wait and see how we go with the initial verdict and see if cool heads can prevail.”