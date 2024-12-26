Pep Guardiola has been tipped to “resign” when he leaves Manchester City as a finance expert reckons the head coach is “unsackable”.

At the start of this campaign, Guardiola was entering the final year of his previous contract, but he committed his future to Man City last month by penning a two-year contract extension.

The Spaniard was initially expected to bid farewell to Man City at the end of this season as he has achieved everything he can with the Premier League side.

Despite this, Guardiola decided to stick around for another couple of years and this was presumably so the transitionary phase can be more seamless for whoever is chosen to replace him.

Guardiola may already be regretting his decision to remain in charge beyond this season, though. His side has only won one of their previous 12 matches across all competitions as they sit seventh in the Premier League.

Rodri’s injury has been the main reason given for Man City’s sudden decline, but they have loads of issues as most of their squad are either out of form, ageing or just past it.

Guardiola has already indicated that he does not have the energy to manage another club and this should be concerning for Man City as a huge rebuild is required at the Etihad.

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness suspects Guardiola is “unsackable”, but he could “resign” if he continues to “show signs of being burnt out”.

“A lot of people have been asking me – and I do believe he is unsackable,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I think if he were to leave, it would be his choice. He may resign, if it gets to that situation – but we’re not there yet.

“I do think he’s unsackable, but he’s clever enough to know when it’s time to go.

“Even though he signed a contract extension, he may decide that he needs a rest. He’s showing signs of being burnt out – to a degree.

“He’s given City so much success and so many seasons they would have never expected. From the club’s point of view, he will be unsackable.”

Man City will look to return to winning ways on Boxing Day as they face Everton at the Etihad. Ahead of this match, Guardiola revealed he intended to make his players sleep at the training ground before their next match.

“We train today (Tuesday), we train tomorrow (Wednesday) night, we will stay over here and we are going to play on Boxing Day.” Guardiola said.

“Hopefully they want to be here, because it’s our job.”