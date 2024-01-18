Man City: Finance expert makes ‘relegation’ FFP claim as Guardiola’s side face ‘super serious’ situation

Former Manchester City financial advisor – Stefan Borson – thinks the Premier League club will be “relegated” if they are found guilty of FFP charges.

It was revealed at the start of 2023 that Man City have referred to an independent commission by the Premier League after being alleged of breaking 115 Financial Fair Play rules between 2019 and 2018.

Man City’s punishment is yet to be decided as it will take a while for this complicated case to conclude.

Since this news relating to City has emerged, Everton have been docked 10 points for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules.

This week, it’s been revealed Everton and Nottingham Forest face possible points deductions having been charged by the Premier League over an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

When asked for an update on Man City’s FFP case earlier this week, Premier League chief Richard Masters revealed: “There is a date but I can’t tell you when it is.”

Borson has warned Man City that they face “relegation” if proven guilty but he has explained why he cannot see this situation playing out.

“The scale is on a completely different level [to Everton and Nottingham Forest],” Borson said on talkSPORT.

“There can be no question that, if these charges are proven, this will end in at least relegation. There is the suggestion of conspiracy over, effectively, a ten-year period.

“If proven, this is super serious. Nobody would argue with that. City will say, I promise you, that this is an allegation of the most serious nature.

“It seems to me to be highly unlikely that the conduct is alleged has taken place over a ten-year period with the sorts of individuals that are involved in the club and in the companies that are involved.

“It will be a very big call for any court or tribunal to suggest that this number of people have been dishonest, and perjured themselves.

“That would be a massive call for, effectively, some KCs and maybe a former finance director of a football club, to make against not just Manchester City, but against numerous executives, against third party individuals, and against, of course, potentially senior members of foreign states.”

FEATURE: Liverpool hit after losing replay, Man Utd punished for Antony – why each club will be docked points

Borson reckons the City verdict could “completely change Premier League football” but Masters cannot comment as there are “strict confidentiality clauses” in play.

“There are strict confidentiality clauses within the Premier League rules so I assume that is what he had in mind when he said he can’t comment when it is,” Borson added.

“But there is a ludicrous situation that we have right now where we have this situation ongoing and at some point at someday that nobody knows exactly when, an announcement is going to drop, again, we don’t know whether it is going to be the morning or the afternoon, that, I would say, completely change Premier League football.”