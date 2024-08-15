Ipswich Town are reportedly ‘on the brink’ of signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as they ‘close in’ on a ‘statement’ transfer.

Since securing back-to-back promotions to seal their return to the Premier League, Ipswich Town have done some positive business in the transfer market.

Having already signed Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap, Kieran McKenna’s side may be about to secure their best transfer of the summer to date as they ‘close in’ on Phillips.

The England international previously starred for Leeds United in the Premier League, but he struggled for Man City following his £42m move to the Premier League side in 2022.

Phillips has barely featured for Man City over the past two seasons and he also endured a woeful loan spell at West Ham last term.

The 28-year-old midfielder is not short of potential suitors, with it recently revealed that Ipswich, Fulham and Everton are interested in signing him.

‘Ipswich, Everton, and Fulham are all interested in the 28-year-old for this season as they finalise their squads. ‘Manchester City were looking for a permanent sale for the midfielder given he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans but would be willing to accept another loan move following his spell at West Ham earlier this year. ‘Everton have been interested for most of the transfer window, and Fulham and Ipswich also have Phillips under consideration. Even if none of the three strike a permanent deal this summer, a loan could be agreed with City.’

Everton and Fulham were initially considered to be most likely destinations for Phillips, but it’s been revealed that he’s set to sign for Ipswich on loan.

The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath revealed Ipswich are ‘on the brink of agreeing to a season-long loan’, which is a ‘statement signing for the newly promoted club’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later backed up this report. He said: “Ipswich Town are closing in on deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Man City, as @mcgrathmike reports.

“Loan move almost agreed with final details being sorted between all parties involved. Three clubs asked for Kalvin on loan but Ipswich now ahead and ready to get it done.”

This signing may make ex-Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor change his mind on Ipswich after the pundit backed all three promoted sides to “go straight back down”.

“Looking at them, I think they all go straight back down,” Agbonlahor said.

“I look at the reinforcements they’ve brought in – it’s not enough. We look at last season, Luton made it look ugly at times and they got points that way, but Burnley were poor and Sheffield United were poor.

“I just think that jump-up is just too much now. You’re looking at teams and back in the day, it would be like, ‘oh, Crystal Pace, you can go and get a result’. Crystal Palace play outstanding football now. ‘Fulham, yeah, we’ll get it’. No, no, no, Fulham are playing outstanding football too.

“There’s no easy game now for these three promoted sides. So, I think they all go back down in 18th, 19th and 20th.

“If you look at Southampton’s business, you’d say they’re expected to go down. They’re not really giving it a go. I think Leicester will probably do the best out of all three, but they will go down as well.”