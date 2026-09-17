Manchester City starlet Floyd Samba has been sent a warning after having a “mind-blowing” debut against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the son of former Premier League defender Christopher Samba, made his senior Man City debut on Thursday night as they faced Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round.

And the teenager took his chance with both hands against Norwich, scoring an impressive brace as Man City won 5-0 to stroll into the next round of the competition.

Despite this, pundit Chris Sutton has issued a warning to Samba, who will learn that opportunities will be “few and far between” in the coming months.

“A brilliant moment for him,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

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“Football is a ruthless game and it’s about taking your opportunities when they come along and for these young players they don’t come along too often. It’s good to see Cherki, O’Reilly give him that assurance, as they should.

He’s arrived, he’s still going to have to play the waiting game, and be patient when you play for a club like Manchester City. The demands are on winning. The fans demand trophies. His chances may be few and far between but he’s done himself no harm.

“That is mind-blowing…”

Still, Samba was in a great mood when reflecting on his “mind-blowing” debut.

“Right before the game yesterday, the day before – I knew there would be an opportunity to get some minutes for the first time with the first team – to get a debut like that is mind-blowing. I couldn’t believe it myself – but that’s just the beginning, I’ve got a big career ahead of me. It was a great debut,” Samba told BBC Radio 5 Live.

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“I couldn’t be happier right now, being my first senior debut, you have to expect everything to go well, the intensity, the level of players, everything goes up and you have to be able to match it and cope with it, and I think I did well with that.

“Coming from the 21’s to first-team training, that’s a big jump – the sessions are more tiring, you have to run more – they demand more of you and you have to cope with it.

“I spoke to all of them [the first team players], they’ve all been brilliant with me – before the game, giving me advice – play your game, be you – those words gave me confidence and helped me score those two goals today.

“I can’t wait – recover now, rest, the team goes again – training tomorrow and then Sunderland on the weekend – everyone has to be prepared for that.”

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