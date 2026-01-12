According to reports, Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in this month’s transfer window.

Guehi finds himself in a great position as he is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

This is deserved as the Palace captain has shone for club and country in recent years, thus cementing himself as one of the standout centre-backs in Europe.

In the summer, Liverpool looked likely to land Guehi as he entered the final year of his current Palace contract, but they failed to get a deal over the line.

The Reds had a £35m agreement with Palace, but the latter side opted to pull the plug on deadline day as they did not have enough time to land a suitable replacement.

This blow has been compounded by Liverpool’s defensive issues this term, and they could miss out on Guehi completely as Man City have increased their interest in the centre-back this month.

After landing Antoine Semenyo, Man City have turned their attention to Guehi as they look to fill the void left by the injured pair Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the England international ‘prefers’ a move to Liverpool over Man City and Arsenal, while The Independent are reporting that ‘his preference had been to wait until then to move due to the reality he would have a range of better offers – both in football terms and financial’.

Despite this, Man City are ‘desperate to force through a deal’ this month and are willing to ‘overcome obstacles’ to secure Guehi’s services.

To make this happen, it is claimed that the Premier League side are willing to ‘match offers’ from Liverpool and elsewhere to gain favour from Guehi.

The report explains: ‘City are nevertheless intent on persuading both Guehi and the club to do a deal now, and are prepared to match other offers.

‘The 25-year-old England international is understood to be open to the move.’

Earlier this month, Palace boss Glasner conceded that the centre-back could leave if they received a “massive” offer in January.

“I think Marc will stay but if Marc says ‘I want to leave’, and a club pays massive money – with five months left of a contract – every player will leave if you’re playing for a club like Crystal Palace,” Glasner said.

“I’m pretty sure our chairman will ask for a very high price for him and then let’s see. I don’t know if Marc wants to leave.”