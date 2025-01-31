According to reports, Manchester City have submitted a ‘formal approach’ to sign a ‘new midfielder’ with Porto star Nico Gonzalez targeted.

Man City are the biggest spender in Europe this month as they have already invested around £120m on new additions.

The Premier League holders have secured three big-money additions with Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis joining the club.

A big rebuild is underway at the Etihad as Man City‘s Premier League title hopes ended before the New Year amid their dire run of form.

Pep Guardiola‘s side have struggled without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

Man City have been linked with several potential targets including Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes.

They are yet to sign a new defensive midfielder to fill in for Rodri, but this could soon change.

This is because Man City have reportedly entered talks to sign Gonzalez before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

The 23-year-old progressed through the ranks at Spanish giants Barcelona but left to join Porto for around £6m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Spain U21 international has been in stunning form this season as he’s grabbed seven goals and six assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions. Most of his outings have come in centre-midfield but he’s also capable of playing as a No.10.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Man City’s interest in Gonzalez and a ‘key point’ about this potential transfer.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester City made a formal approach with Porto to ask for Nico González as new midfielder.

“Talks started, Porto hope to keep Nico and ask for an important transfer fee or he won’t leave.

“Release clause worth €60m and key point, Barcelona have 40% sell-on clause.”

More to follow…