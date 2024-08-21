Man City ‘reach full agreement’ for Gundogan as Guardiola ‘weighs up’ shock move for SPL star

Man City are on the verge of completing a deal that will see Ilkay Gundogan return to the club from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Citizens have only made one signing this summer in the form of Savinho from French club Troyes after the Brazilian spent a successful year on loan at La Liga side Girona.

Man City have been a bit more active in terms of outgoings this summer with Julian Alvarez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Romez and Tommy Doyle leaving permanently, while Yan Couto and Kalvin Phillips have departed on loan.

But their incomings could now ramp up towards the deadline with a report in The Athletic confirming that Man City ‘have reached a full agreement’ for the return of Gundogan from Barcelona.

The German only moved to the Catalan giants last summer after experiencing huge success under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium but he ‘will sign a one-year contract with City, with the option of a further 12 months’.

The Athletic adds:

‘In order to facilitate the move, Gundogan is forgoing the remaining two years of salary he would be owed by Barcelona. The third year of his contract was triggered last season when he featured in more than 60 per cent of their games.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the deal and wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Ilkay Gundogan to Manchester City is ON – here we go! A deal is now in place with the German midfielder to join on a contract valid until June 2025.

“Gundogan only left Man City for Barcelona last summer, but now an agreement has been reached for his return after positive talks in the last 48 hours and Pep Guardiola said yes to the move, as revealed earlier.

“Barca have allowed Gundogan to leave for free, as their financial issues meant they were ready to get his salary off their books, with the club informing him and his representatives of the decision.

“Gundogan also had interest from clubs in Saudi and Qatar, but his return to City is now getting closer, with their second signing of the summer after Savinho making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

“We could also see more business between Barcelona and City soon as Barca remain interested in Joao Cancelo.”

Man City are still looking for a replacement for Argentina international Alvarez, who moved to Atletico Madrid for around £82m earlier this month, and now Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has emerged as a target.

Another report in The Athletic insists that Guardiola’s City are ‘weighing up a move’ for the Japan international as they are ‘aiming to replace Julian Alvarez with a player who is prepared to accept a squad role at the Etihad Stadium’.

It is understood that Man City ‘have whittled down their search to Kyogo, 29, and one other younger forward’ and ‘personal terms would not be a problem — if he is the final choice — given the Japan international’s desire to move to City’.