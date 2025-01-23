Manchester City are said to be “fuming” with Kyle Walker as he’s “jumping ship as soon as things have got tough” with AC Milan closing in.

Walker‘s form has drastically declined over the past year as he struggled for England at the European Championships and has been exposed in the Premier League this season.

The Man City star’s pace is no longer covering the cracks as he’s looked past it at the start of this campaign as he and his side have come under increased scrutiny.

The England international has also had off-field issues to contend with and has decided he wants to leave the Premier League holders.

It was initially suspected that he would move to the Saudi Pro League, but his preference is to remain in Europe and AC Milan have emerged as his most likely next destination.

READ: Manchester City crisis renewed in cataclysmic defeat which leaves them on Champions League brink



Walker is set to join fellow Englishmen Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham, who will undoubtedly help the right-back to settle in at AC Milan.

On Thursday morning, Sky Sports revealed that the Serie A giants have had a loan bid ‘accepted’ by Man City.

‘Manchester City have accepted AC Milan’s formal offer for Kyle Walker. The deal is agreed is a loan with an option to buy him permanently in the summer. ‘Sky Italy are reporting the option is worth for around £4.2m (€5m). ‘Walker arrives in Milan today around lunchtime and will go to a hotel before undergoing a medical in the afternoon. Then he will go to AC Milan’s HQ, Casa Milan, to sign the contract.’

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Ferguson to Man Utd among potential last-gasp January loans for Big Six

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: 80 Premier League goals at 21 Premier League grounds

👉 Man City blamed with incoming signing accused of ‘breaking contract’ as club ‘initiate legal action’

Romano has also revealed that there are two ‘clauses’ in this deal: ‘Loan deal, salary covered by AC Milan, potential contract until June 2027, buy option clause worth €5m not mandatory. Man City will also have a sell-on clause.’

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is said to ‘remain very well-connected within the game’ – claims Man City were “fuming” after Walker “made it known he wants out this month”.

“He made it known to City that he wants out this month,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But, from what I hear, they’re not too pleased that their captain has bailed out during what is one of the club’s darker period in recent times.

“Many would take the view that you want your captain to be the one who sets the standards.

“It’s his role to show the rest of the players what he’s about and help them raise their game to get back to where they feel they should be.

“But as soon as things have got tough, he’s jumping ship and forcing a move away.

“So I expect they’ll be fuming, and there’s a feeling that the sooner he goes, the better.“