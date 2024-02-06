Man City owners told to ‘get out of France’ as ex-pro calls for ‘protests’ after dodgy transfer ‘agreement’

Former France international Jerome Rothen has slammed Manchester City after it was reported they have agreed to sign Girona winger Savio.

Savio was signed by Troyes – who are part of the City Football Group – in 2022 and was instantly loaned out to PSV.

After a year in the Netherlands, the Brazilian attacker joined Girona – who are also in the City Football Group – for the 2023/24 campaign.

This means he has not played a single match for Troyes – who are 15th in the French Ligue 2 and could really do with a player of his quality.

Savio has been in fine form in Spain this season, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

There is a lot of interest in the 19-year-old but it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that City have agreed a deal to sign him at the end of the season.

As all three clubs are in the City Football Group (yes, it is all a bit dodgy, we know), the deal has been done between Girona and the Cityzens, via Troyes, Romano has confirmed.

Writing on X on Monday evening, the Italian transfer expert said: ‘Manchester City agree deal to sign Savio from parent club Girona in the summer. Documents to be signed in the next days.

‘Despite bids from German and English clubs, Savio will join MCFC. He’s now 100% focused on Girona to end the season in the best way.’

OPINION: Phil Foden scores brilliant hat-trick for Man City amid Haaland, De Bruyne noise

Romano added on Tuesday that the deal will be ‘completed by the end of February’ and Savio will join up with Pep Guardiola’s side for pre-season in July.

The deal has confused and angered quite a few people, with former France and Paris Saint-Germain winger Rothen heavily criticising the European champions’ owners.

“Angry” and “ashamed”, Rothen – who played for Troyes between 2000 and 2002 – has claimed “French football doesn’t need” the City group, who must be ‘denounced’.

Indeed, the Frenchman is not a happy bunny and wants the City group to cut ties with Troyes, and if they don’t, thinks the club’s fans should boycott matches.

He said (quotes via Diario AS): “I just want to say to the City group: ‘Get out, French football doesn’t need you’. I’m not ashamed to say it, we don’t need them. It makes me angry.

“It’s all summed up through Savinho. They are using this club as a springboard for certain players. He’s a quality player who could have contributed things at Troyes.

“Since they’ve been here, it’s been a disaster. They sold us a club that should win and last in Ligue 1 when we arrive and now they are in Ligue 2.

“There is no stability there. With Savio we have passed a milestone, we must denounce it.

“And if the protests aren’t enough, don’t come to the stadium anymore, leave them in their sh*t, make them understand that after a while they will have to leave.”

