Man City ghost makes worst Premier League XI of the weekend

There were some absolute paddlings in the Premier League at the weekend so Everton, Leicester, Wolves and Villa feature. As does a Man City man.

We have put together a worst Premier League XI of the weekend from WhoScored ratings. There was some competition in goal and at centre-back…

GOALKEEPER: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

Sloppy with his passing, conceded five goals, gave away a cheap penalty, got booked. That’s the kind of performance you have to pull out of the bag to keep out Jose Sa. It’s almost poetry.

RIGHT-BACK: Ashley Young (Everton)

If Everton did not have dead ducks as owners than Sean Dyche would not still be Everton manager. And Ashley Young would not be starting games at the age of 39 against a rejuvenated Manchester United. He could not cope with Diogo Dalot, got done for pace by the snail-like Joshua Zirkzee and was then booked for hacking down Alejandro Garnacho. His substitution must have come as sweet relief.

CENTRE-BACK: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Was excellent for the first half-hour but then deflected Manchester United’s first and got robbed by Amad Diallo for their second.

CENTRE-BACK: Toti Gomes (Wolves)

“We had to work on some of his understanding of defending, how to defend some spaces – and we’re still working hard on that stuff,” said Gary O’Neil last week. It’s fair to say it’s still a work in progress; there was a penalty conceded and general nonsense until he was put out of his misery after 63 minutes.

LEFT-BACK: Vitali Mykolenko (Everton)

A performance bordering on the nightmarish; the only time the Ukrainian got near the brilliant Amad was when he hauled him down for a booking. He did not manage a single tackle in 90 minutes.

CENTRAL MIDFIED: Boubakary Soumare (Leicester City)

Neat and tidy in possession but did absolutely nothing offensively (no shots, no chances created, nothing) and nothing defensively (no tackles, no interceptions, nothing) before he was replaced by Oliver Skipp, who did at least put in a tackle. Ruud van Nistelrooy has a job on his hands…

CENTRAL MIDFIED: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

The Nigerian did at least manage to make a couple of challenges but it’s fair to say that Leicester really, really missed Harry Winks.

RIGHT WING: Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa)

A rotten afternoon for Villa v Chelsea as their slump threatens to turn into a crisis. Philogene emerged with an E for error next to his name for Chelsea’s first, with a booking for a dive compounding his miserable afternoon.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The Mailbox asks if it’s Phil Fodone after a performance against Liverpool notable for its mediocrity. He did not have a single shot, created just one chance and was dispossessed three times before Pep Guardiola decided he had had enough.

LEFT WING: Sam Szmodics (Ipswich Town)

Completed six passes in 63 minutes and gave away the penalty for the only goal of the game at the City Ground. He’s had better afternoons.

STRIKER: Beto 5.88 (Everton)

Completed three passes in 66 minutes and missed the target twice when he should have done better. Nobody in a blue shirt had fun on Sunday.