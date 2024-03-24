Man City give Man Utd, Real Madrid huge competition for thriving Prem centre-back Guardiola wants

Manchester City are reportedly ‘monitoring developments’ with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, and they could have a better chance at the signing than rivals Manchester United.

Branthwaite has had to bide his time for consistent opportunities at Goodison Park. The centre-back was signed as a 17-year-old from Carlisle – at the time in League Two – in 2020, by then manager Carlo Ancelotti.

His debut came in the League Cup the following season, but he only made a handful of appearances over the next few campaigns, and most of his football came away from Everton, during spells with Blackburn and PSV.

Branthwaite has played 90 minutes in 25 of his club’s 28 Premier League games this season, and has gained a place in the England squad, while also finding himself with some huge suitors.

Man Utd are the main side after him, and have been linked with the transfer for months. Real Madrid have been named as a shock suitor, too, with Ancelotti “impressed” at the way the defender he signed for the Toffees is growing into his own.

Both clubs could be met with competition from Europe’s best side at the moment, Man City.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘monitoring developments’ of the centre-back at the moment. His performances are said to have attracted their attention, not least because he is showing ‘technical traits’ similar to John Stones.

The Englishman was signed from Everton in 2016, and has gone on to win five Premier League titles and a Champions League among other trophies with City, while becoming a mainstay of the England side and proving himself one of the best centre-backs in world football.

City could be better positioned than rivals United for the transfer of Branthwaite, too. According to the Mail, his price tag could be an ‘issue’ for the Red Devils – they place it at £60million, but some reports are suggesting it could be as high as £80million.

United will have to offload a number of players so they can afford to splash the cash on some talented additions this season, while City, it seems, could be in a position that would allow them to spend more freely without letting many players go.

Real could give them a good fight if they are serious about the transfer, and a battle between two European powerhouses can only be good for Everton’s pockets.

For City, things could change drastically if they are given Financial FairPlay sanctions.

