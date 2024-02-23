If you’re a fan of City Group feeder club Girona, you’ve got the opportunity this weekend to be in the presence of bona fide silverware, because grandma Manchester City is bringing her jewels to be drooled over to a location near you.

‘The trophies of the historic triplet achieved last season by Manchester City can be seen on Saturday and Monday in Girona. These are the awards that accredit the team led by Pep Guardiola as Champions of Europe, of the English Premier League and of the FA Cup. Fans will have the opportunity to see live and be photographed with the prestigious trophies this Saturday, from 10 to 1, in the Rambla store, and on Monday, in the Fan Zone of Montilivi, from 6 to 7 in the afternoon.’

Response to the Girona announcement on social media featured plenty of laughing emojis, a few clowns, quite a few ‘game’s gones’ and more than one reference to Girona’s #EarnItOnThePitch retweet of the ruling against the European Super League in December.

According to the Manchester City website there are ’56 Cityzens attending’ an event at Belishi’s Bar in Barcelona on Tuesday to watch their FA Cup clash with Luton in the presence of ‘the Big 5 Trophies’, or ‘the Big 3 plus 2’ as they should perhaps be known. Which sounds like fun for the 56 and pure hell for anyone else, but sh*thousery kudos where it’s due for parading the Champions League trophy around Barcelona, who have now gone nearly a decade without getting their hands on Old Big Ears.

Fully on board with that as a concept, less on board with taking said trophies to – let’s face it – the lowly relative in the City Group on the assumption that the fans of Girona would want gongs they haven’t won being displayed right before their game against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Perhaps the City Group bigwigs hope that proximity to such trophies will motivate Girona to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, because the timing of the exhibition is particularly odd given this is by far and away the best season in the history of the club, whose trophy cabinet is bare save for second and third tier titles and one Supercopa de Catalunya in 2019.

Girona could win La Liga, which given their relative budget compared to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City would be a stratospheric achievement in comparison do this ‘historic triplet’ that will sit outside their stadium, and more likely furnish them all with feelings of inferiority than encourage them to rise to the impossible challenge.

Tomas Guasch, a sports commentator on Catalan radio station COPE, said the stunt was like “showing off grandmother’s jewels”.