Man City ready to grant Grealish ‘shock’ transfer wish after five of Guardiola’s stars ‘think of leaving’

Man City are prepared to listen to offers for Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window, according to reports, amid claims he is thinking about leaving.

The Citizens may have lost in their Champions League quarter-final to Real Madrid in a penalty shoot-out but they are still fighting to win the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Jack Grealish to be sold in ‘shock sale’?

Man City beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday to move into the final of the FA Cup, while they are one point behind both leaders Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand on their rivals.

However, significant changes could be ahead with Guardiola’s contract running out in the summer of 2025 and rumours that some of his current squad could be on the move at the end of the season.

A report in Spain over the weekend claimed that ‘there are five Man City players who are thinking of leaving’ in the summer with Grealish, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne the named players.

It seems unlikely that all of those players will leave the Etihad Stadium but Football Insider have got their own report on Grealish’s future at Man City.

The report insists that ‘willing to listen to offers for Jack Grealish this summer with a shock sale a growing possibility’ with Guardiola ‘not completely convinced by the winger and he is considered dispensable’.

After Man City bought Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021, the England international is ‘internally regarded as a star who could be sold for a big fee and raise funds for other purchases’.

Grealish’s team-mate Silva has also been linked with a summer move to numerous clubs and a surprise link to Premier League rivals Arsenal emerged on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva to Arsenal?

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on rumours as he has “zero information” on Silva potentially moving from Man City to Arsenal in the summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Arsenal did well when they signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City almost two years ago, and now there’s been speculation from some outlets about them trying again to raid City, this time for Bernardo Silva.

“Sorry to disappoint any Arsenal fans who had got their hopes up, but I have zero information on Arsenal and Bernardo so far, to be honest. The Portugal international’s release clause is there for £50m but obviously Man City don’t want Bernardo to stay in the Premier League and play for one of their rivals.

“My expectation for Bernardo, if he does leave City this summer, is to go abroad. As I reported recently, Barcelona’s interest has always been there, and we know from what Joao Felix said publicly that he’s spoken to Bernardo about the move.”