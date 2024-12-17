Man City staff are ‘asking questions’ of one player as ‘new concerns’ emerge amid transfer rumours

Staff at Man City have been questioning Jack Grealish and his recent performances amid the champions’ alarming dip in form, according to an insider.

Man City had got off to a good start in the new Premier League season but recent form has been terrible with Pep Guardiola’s side winning just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Grealish – who has been linked with a move away from the Etihad – has played a bit-part role, similar to last season, so far for Man City, with the England international starting just five Premier League matches and nine games in all competitions.

There are rumours that some players could be moved on, while some want to leave, amid the club’s terrible form under Guardiola this season.

Football Insider claim there are ‘new concerns’ about Grealish and former Man Utd and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that he’s been told some staff “have been asking questions about his recent performances”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of Jack Grealish since we had him at Villa. But now I’m seeing him and every time I’m wondering when he’s going to make something happen.

“I’m told people at City have been asking questions about his recent performances, too.

“Sometimes you forget to look at your big-name players if they’re not actively making mistakes, but you have to question whether they’re making enough of an impact.

“I would suggest, based on recent performances, he hasn’t been. There’s been a lot of talk about City looking to refresh their squad, and I think he’s someone who they might consider selling in the summer.

“They’re certainly going to consider his future and where they believe he fits in.

“If he doesn’t start performing soon, they’ll be considering whether he still has a part to play in Guardiola’s team, because recently he hasn’t shown enough on that front.”

And former Watford striker Troy Deeney reckons Grealish could have to leave Man City to avoid having his “legacy ruined” at the Etihad Stadium.

Deeney told talkSPORT on Monday: “I think he is danger of having his legacy ruined.

“And what I mean by that is, I don’t think you can say he hasn’t lived up to his potential, because look at what he did at Villa and he did it for a sustained period of time.

“What’s happening now is, in football, it’s, ‘What have you done lately?,’ and he hasn’t done a great deal lately due to injuries and being out of the team.”

Birmingham fan Deeney continued: “I don’t wan’t him to go back to Villa for two reasons, selfishly, because I don’t want Villa to get good again, [saying this] with a Blues head on.

“But genuinely for him, I always think if you go back, there’s an expectation you’re going to be that person you was when you left.

“I think a fresh start would be great for him and somewhere where he’s the main man again and everyone is giving him the ball.

“Because people like Jack, they need to have the ball every couple of minutes – and not being stood on the side – and when they get it, run a little bit and pass it back.

“But I think you’re going to see a new role for him at City, I think you’re going to see him as a No.8 – just driving out of midfield.

“I think he can handle that position really well, and that’ll be good for England as well.”