According to reports, Jack Grealish’s proposed move from Manchester City to Napoli hinges on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

Serie A champions Napoli are primed to do Man City or Man Utd a huge favour this summer as they are in the market for a new winger.

The Italian side are yet to sign a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he left to join Champions League winners PSG during the winter transfer window and one of their summer priorities is to fill that void.

Napoli targeted Garnacho in January as Man Utd opened the door to him leaving as they looked to raise funds for their huge squad overhaul.

This transfer did not go through as Napoli refused to meet Garnacho’s reported £70m asking price, but this transfer remains on the table as Man Utd’s academy product has been told to ‘find a new club’ after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Still, this transfer is far from certain as Napoli are also interested in signing Man City star Grealish, who is nearing the exit door after being omitted from their Club World Cup squad.

Grealish has fallen out of favour at the Etihad as he endured a disappointing season in 2024/25, struggling with injuries and being left on the sidelines with Pep Guardiola favouring other targets.

Man City, like United, are overseeing a significant squad overhaul after a trophyless season and they are hoping that Grealish’s exit will raise funds.

City invested a then-British record fee to sign Grealish for £100m, but a new report from The Sun claims they are ‘ready to take a huge loss’ to offload him this summer.

This boosts Napoli’s chances of signing Grealish, but the Serie A giants are set to ‘choose between’ him and Garnacho.

Napoli are said to have ‘laid down the law’ to Man City and Man Utd as they ‘have £45m to spend’ on either player.

Man Utd are ‘yet to receive an offer’ for Garnacho, which could be partly because they ‘want’ £70m for the outcast, while Grealish is available for a lesser fee with Man City ‘prepared to accept a fee of around £45m’.

Regarding Napoli’s ‘preference’, it is suggested that they are leaning towards Grealish, but there is also the acceptance that it would be a ‘better investment’ to sign Garnacho, given the age factor.

